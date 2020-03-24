Canada to introduce new powers to spend money and raise taxes without having to get the approval of Parliament

Canadian media Global News with the report:

Global News has seen a copy of the legislation set to be tabled Tuesday when a small number of MPs from all parties return to Ottawa to pass a multibillion-dollar coronavirus support package.

The legislation grants Finance Minister Bill Morneau extraordinary new powers to spend, borrow and tax without having to get the approval of opposition MPs until December 2021.

The legislation has implications for the ruling party beyond just what is intended.





CAD is a lot higher today, swept up in the USD selling right across the board we've been seeing the whole session:















