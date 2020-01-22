Canada wholesale trade sales for November -1.2% versus -0.4% estimate
- Canada wholesale trade sales for November came in weaker than expected at -1.2% versus -0.4% estimate
- the prior month was revised slightly lower to -1.2% from -1.1%
- 3 of the last 4 months have been negative (and each at -1.2% ironically)
- wholesale inventories +0.4% versus October
The report is much weaker than expected. The Bank of Canada will announce their interest rate decision later this morning (CLICK HERE). The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged but dispenser looking for a more dovish tilt. This report helps those chances.