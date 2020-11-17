Canada wholesale trade sales for September 0.9% vs. 0.4% estimate

Canada wholesale trade sales for September 2020

Canada wholesale trade sales 0.9% vs. 0.4% estimate



prior month was at 0.3%



inventories +0.7%. It was the 2nd straight positive month after 3 consecutive months of declining inventories



inventory to sales ratio was unchanged at 1.37



for subsectors recorded higher sales with the food beverage and tobacco in the personal and household goods subsectors contributing the most



after falling by -2.8% in August, sales in food, beverage and tobacco increased by 3.6%. The gain was almost entirely due to 84.2% gain in the food industry



personal and household goods subsectors increased 3.4% after rising in for the previous 6 months. The increase reflects a 7.2% growth in pharmaceutical and pharmacy's supplies industry



sales grew for the 5th consecutive month in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts subsector, increasing by 1.1%. However they still remain down -6% from pre-Covid levels



total sales for the 1st 9 months of 2020 are 3.3% lower than the same period of 2019



Better-than-expected wholesale sales as data moves back toward traditional levels seen prior to the Covid spikes (see chart below).









