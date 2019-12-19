Canada will delay stock option tax changes (was due from January 1)

Canadian finance minster Morneau announcing the changes will not take effect as planned from Jan 1

Canada's 2019 Federal Budget announced there would be changes to the taxation of stock options in Canada

in a nutshell the change was to eliminate preferential treatment on stock options issued that met certain criteria

Fin min just now says the change will not take effect.





Details are beyond the scope of this post (I don't have all day :-D ) so just a heads up.











