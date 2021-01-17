Canadian media report Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office
Citing unnamed sources. This is a CAD negative, an impact on what would have been more exports. - even if its only a sentiment negative,
Canada's CBC news report:
- Biden is planning to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office
- purported briefing note from the Biden transition team was widely circulated over the weekend after being shared by the incoming president's team with U.S. stakeholders
- The words "Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit" appear on a list of executive actions supposedly scheduled for Day 1 of Biden's presidency.
Canada insider tells me that there are murmuring amongst Canadian politicians of legal action if Biden does move on this.
The proposed pipeline would connect terminals in Hardisty, Alberta, and Steele City, Nebraska for export of synthetic crude oil and diluted bitumen from the oil sands of Canada.