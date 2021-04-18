Canada's Budget to include tax on residential property owned by non-residents
Reports on what is, and is not, to be included in Canada's upcoming Budget announcement
Canada's budget to be presented to parliament on Monday
at about 4 pm local (2000 GMT)
Reuters report (citing unnamed sources):
- proposes a sales tax for online platforms and e-commerce warehouses
- a digital services tax for Web giants
- luxury tax on items like yachts
- no a wealth tax
- proposing to tax vacant residential property owned by non-resident, non-Canadian owners from January 1, 2022