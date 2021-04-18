Canada's Budget to include tax on residential property owned by non-residents

Reports on what is, and is not, to be included in Canada's upcoming Budget announcement

Canada's budget to be presented to parliament on Monday

at about 4 pm local (2000 GMT)





Reuters report (citing unnamed sources):

proposes a sales tax for online platforms and e-commerce warehouses

a digital services tax for Web giants

luxury tax on items like yachts

no a wealth tax

proposing to tax vacant residential property owned by non-resident, non-Canadian owners from January 1, 2022







