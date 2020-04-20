Canada's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 35,392 from 33,922 on April 19

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada's coronavirus numbers for the day

Canada's reporting their coronavirus numbers for the day:
  • confirmed cases rises to 35,392 from 33,922 on April 19. That is a gain of 4.3%.
  • the number of deaths are up to 1611, up from 1506 yesterday. That is a gain of 6.9% from yesterday
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose