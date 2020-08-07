Canada's Freeland: US tariffs unnecessary, unwarranted, unacceptable
Canada Deputy PM Freeland speaking on US aluminum tariffs
- US tariffs on necessary, unwarranted, unacceptable
- Absurd for US to hurt its own people amid recession
- Aluminum essential to US defense industry
- Tariffs will hurt North American auto industry
- Government will defend Canadian aluminum industry, workers
- Canada will match US tariffs dollar for dollar
- Retaliatory tariffs will be imposed over next 30 days
- Canada's does not want to inflame situation, but will not back down.
- Response will be reciprocal, won't escalate
- Canada will respond swiftly
- Response will focus on aluminum connected products
- Canada hopes US will reconsider before tariffs hit
- Canada targeting C$3.6 billion and retaliatory tariffs
You kinda get the feeling that there might be some comments about how tariffs are bringing in billions and billions of dollars into the United States treasury.