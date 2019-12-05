Canada's PM Trudeau:Promises tax cuts, investments and housing and infrastructure

Canada's Trudeau delivers thrown speech outlining his agenda

Says he will deliver ambitious climate action



To take steps to introduce and implement national prescription drug coverage



To work to get Canadian resources to new markets. Will support workers in natural resources sectors



Promises tax cuts, investment in housing and infrastructure. Says will pursue responsible fiscal plan



Trudeau, who needs support from opposition to pass led legislation, calls for unity to pursue common goals



reiterates pledge for net 0 emissions by 2050



1st act will be income tax cut



