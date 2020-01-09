Canada's Trudeau: Evidence indicates plane shot down by a Iran missile

Weighs in on the Iran downed plane

  • evidence indicates plane shot down by Iran's missile
  • shooting down may or may not have been accidental
  • pressing for in-depth investigation of crash
  • Canada seeks transparency and justice and Iran probe
  • talks on going with Iran on Canada involvement in probe
  • intelligence suggests surface to air strike
  • declines to elaborate on intelligence in Iran crash
  • Iranians say they understand need for credible probe
  • Iran said it will keep black boxes but allow access

