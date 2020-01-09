Coming Up!
Canada's Trudeau: Evidence indicates plane shot down by a Iran missile
Weighs in on the Iran downed plane
ForexLive
- evidence indicates plane shot down by Iran's missile
- shooting down may or may not have been accidental
- pressing for in-depth investigation of crash
- Canada seeks transparency and justice and Iran probe
- talks on going with Iran on Canada involvement in probe
- intelligence suggests surface to air strike
- declines to elaborate on intelligence in Iran crash
- Iranians say they understand need for credible probe
- Iran said it will keep black boxes but allow access
