Canadian CPI, eurozone consumer confidence and oil inventories coming up

What's on the economic calendar

There are a few highlights on the economic calendar today starting at the bottom of the hour with Canadian CPI for March. The drop in energy prices is the main thing expected drag down the month-over-month reading by 0.4%. I wouldn't expect it to move the market.





At 1300 GMT, the US housing regulator releases its measure of house prices for February. The consensus is +0.3% but it won't be a market mover.





One that will be more-closely watched is the April advanced consumer confidence reading for the eurozone at 1400 GMT. The consensus is a drop to -20.0 from -11.6.





At 1430 GMT, the weekly oil inventory report from the US will inject another dose of volatility into crude oil. The consensus is for a massive 14.4m barrel build.







June oil is trading at $11.50 at the moment, roughly flat with yesterday's settlement.

