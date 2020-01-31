Canadian dollar bounces around after GDP but remains lower

GDP slightly stronger than expected

Canadian GDP rose 0.1% in November, beating the flat reading that was expected.





The headlines led to a small bump in the Canadian dollar but it was quickly erased. In almost all markets, economic data is secondary to the ebb and flow of the coronavirus.





Canada and the other commodity currencies are particularly vulnerable to a trade slowdown. This chart from BCA shows how important China is for raw materials, compared to the SARS breakout in 2003.





At the moment, roughly two-thirds of China's economy is shut down and it will remain that way through next week and likely longer.





USD/CAD looked to be breaking down in early January but the coronavirus has reversed the trade and the pair touched a five-week high before the GDP report.



