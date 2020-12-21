Canadian dollar fights back from heavy early selling
USD/CAD up 75 pips
USD/CAD is at the lowest levels since early European trading despite a new lockdown in much of Canada.
Ontario will go into a March-style lockdown starting on Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.
That risks a sharp drop in Q1 2021 GDP but the virus is global and all the fears about a more-transmissible strain and lockdowns will weigh on commodity demand, which is the most-important thing for CAD. Oil is down 3.4% today.
The chart today will be interesting. The daily candle right now isn't showing the appetite for a big retracement from the December drop. Half of today's move has already been wiped out and the bigger risk may still be down.
Today CIBC highlights the risks of a further fall and argues the BOC might have to take stronger action to limit the drop in USD/CAD because mulling a cut to 0.10% from 0.25% won't do it.
Governor Macklem could start by making himself more explicit, reminding markets that the timing for a tightening in interest rates would be delayed to the extent that a strong Canadian dollar is providing an undue drag on growth and inflation. That's already implicit in the Governor's comments, since anything that delays closing Canada's output gap, including sluggish exports, would factor into the timetable for a monetary tightening.But sometimes being more explicit is necessary to draw the attention of financial markets. If you're going to complain about the weather, or what markets are doing, start by talking louder and see whether the weather gods, or those pushing the currency around, take notice.