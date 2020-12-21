Canadian dollar fights back from heavy early selling

USD/CAD up 75 pips





USD/CAD is at the lowest levels since early European trading despite a new lockdown in much of Canada.





Ontario will go into a March-style lockdown starting on Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.





That risks a sharp drop in Q1 2021 GDP but the virus is global and all the fears about a more-transmissible strain and lockdowns will weigh on commodity demand, which is the most-important thing for CAD. Oil is down 3.4% today.





The chart today will be interesting. The daily candle right now isn't showing the appetite for a big retracement from the December drop. Half of today's move has already been wiped out and the bigger risk may still be down.





Today CIBC highlights the risks of a further fall and argues the BOC might have to take stronger action to limit the drop in USD/CAD because mulling a cut to 0.10% from 0.25% won't do it.





