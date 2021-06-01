Canadian dollar higher into GDP but a big part of the country is in a bad mood today

Montreal Canadiens defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs





Households are divided in Canada today after the first place Toronto Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 series lead to lose to the lowly Montreal Canadiens in the NHL playoffs last night.





There will be some sad faces on Toronto desks today but all Canadian dollar bulls are cheering the breakout in oil today and USD/CAD is at 1.2029. Once Toronto shakes off the cobwebs, we could see some aggressive Canadian dollar buying.





First though we get Canadian GDP at the bottom of the hour. The consensus is a 1.0% m/m rise in March.

