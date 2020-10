USD/CAD at lowest since Sept 21





Is spoke with Reuters today about the latest leg of the rally in the Canadian dollar.





"The market is coming to terms with an era of easy money from central banks and governments and it's undoubtedly beneficial to a commodity exporter," such as Canada, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.







I'm a bull on the loonie if Biden wins the White House and democrats take control of the senate.