Canadian election: Trudeau's minority government and what it means for the loonie

Justin Trudeau's Liberals set to hold on to power with a minority government

With 90% of the polls reported, Trudeau's Liberals look set to gather ~156 seats with Scheer's Conservatives taking up ~121 seats. The magic number is 170 seats for a majority, so it looks like Trudeau has to settle for a minority government instead.





In terms of voting numbers, the Conservatives look to be securing around ~34% of the popular vote while the Liberals will get ~33%. That is a more accurate reflection of how tight this election really was.





The election is a setback for Trudeau's party - though I think it'll be a more bitter pill to swallow for Scheer - but ultimately, it should not have a major lasting impact on the loonie.





For starters, this was the expected outcome going into the polls. Adam had a good rundown of that here last week.





However, with a governing minority, the Liberals will have to negotiate support from at least one other party in order to pass any legislation during this term.





That may present a bit of a tricky situation but I highly doubt we will see the kind of gridlock as what we have seen across the border in Washington.





As such, Trudeau's minority government in itself is not likely to see any profound negative impact on the loonie as the economic prospects of Canada should remain in tact despite the election results.



