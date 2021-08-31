Canadian GDP is first up on today's North American economic calendar

US consumer confidence the highlight later







At the bottom of the hour, we get the first look at Q2 Canadian GDP (above). For a time, the Bank of Canada was expecting a negative number but consumers were more resilient during lockdown than anticipated and now it's broadly expected to be positive with the consensus at 2.5%. That's stronger than only Japan in the G7, but as I wrote about yesterday , there is ample evidence of a sharp pickup in Q3. The data is at 8:30 am ET.





The first US data up is at 9 am ET with house price data from the FHFA and Case-Shiller. Those reports are not market movers.





The main US data point to come is an hour later with the Consumer Confidence report from The Conference Board. The consensus is 124.0 from 129.1 last month.

