Canadian GDP leads off the North American economic calendar

What's coming up



The US economic calendar is all about Fedspeak but that's tilted towards the latter half of the session.





To start the day we get Canadian GDP for Q4 and December. It's due at the bottom of the hour and expected to show a 0.1% m/m rise and a 7.3% q/q annualized gain. I don't see it being a significant market mover but the commodity currencies are showing a bit of jam today so that could be a factor.





For Fedspeak we get Brainard at 1800 GMT and Daly at 1900 GMT, Justin had more . On the ECB front it's Panetta at 1340 GMT.



