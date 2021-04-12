Canadian government set to announce multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada

Local media in Canada with the report on another tranche of government support:

relief package for Air Canada and parts of the industry to be announced as soon as Monday evening

Globe and Mail cite 3 sources saying the package of support measures has been finalized:

expected to be a mix of low-cost loans and wage subsidies

package would ensure key regional routes would be maintained and that current orders for aircraft would not be cancelled if it were to affect jobs in Canada.





More at that link but it may be gated.