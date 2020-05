Canadian government/provinces have struck a deal to boost pay of essential workers

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau is on the wires saying that the Canadian government and all the provinces have struck a deal to boost pay of essential workers.



On the deal struck with Canadian provinces, federal government will cover 75% of the cost of boosting the wages



individual Canadian promises will determine who is in essential worker and how much extra they will get

in other coronavirus news from Canada:



Cases rose to 63,895 from 62,458 on May 6



There are 4280 deaths which is up from 4111 yesterday



him him him See here for global coronavirus case data