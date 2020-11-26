Canadian gov't set to deliver targeted support in fall fiscal update
Announcements coming Monday
Canada's government has spent more than any other country during the pandemic as a percentage of GDP. That number is going to continue to balloon.
The Globe & Mail reports that Monday's update will offer fresh targeted support for retail, hospitality and tourism. The deficit will continue to grow from the $343.2B forecast from July.
At some point the heavy spending in Canada will be a headwind for the loonie as the deficit is reigned in but for now it's a tailwind, particularly with commodity prices rising.
A separate report in Canada says the federal government is about to announce single-game sports betting today.