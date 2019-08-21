Canadian inflation data coming up next
Canadian dollar solid to start the day
Some chatter about Bank of Canada rate cuts is starting to work its way into the conversation, with some people talking about a move as soon as September.
Today's CPI report might add to that with the consensus calling for a dip to 1.7% y/y from 2.0% in June. That's really a shift in base effects as the jump last July rolls off. The m/m reading is forecast up 0.2%.
The BOC has three core measures of inflation, 'median', 'common' and 'trim'. They're forecast in the range of 1.8%-2.1%. With everyone looking to future economic growth, I don't see this being a big factor for the market or the BOC.
Other news from Canada includes earnings from RBC -- the country's biggest bank. They were a touch on the soft side but the CEO said North American economic conditions were still 'solid'.