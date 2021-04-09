Canadian jobs and PPI coming up

What's on the economic calendar today





Happy Friday.





It's Canadian jobs day, with the consensus for March at +100K following a sizzling 259K in February.





I don't think this one is going to be a big mover for the loonie. There have been new lockdowns in April so all of the jobs lost this month (and more) are going to be lost in next month's report. That said, it will be a bit of a clue on the underlying economy so that's worth something. Overall, I tend to think that oil and commodities are going to drive the next leg in CAD.





As for the US calendar, inflation is going to be a big story this year and PPI will probably be hot. The consensus is +0.5% m/m following the same in Feb. Bonds are soft already today and could weaken further on a high reading but, really, it should be priced in after all the manufacturing PMI surveys.





The rest of the US calendar includes Kaplan at 1400 GMT and wholesale sales at the same time. They can be safely ignored.



