The US hasn't fully recovered

National Bank today highlights how sharply Canadian mobility in the retail and recreational sectors have recovered since lockdowns were lifted in Q2.





The pandemic took a different shape in Canada than the US with most waves coming later and governments more willing to institute lockdowns because of a slower vaccine rollout. The upshot is that vaccine takeup has been much higher and the recent wave of delta cases already appears to be flattening (from a low level).





So while Q2 is likely to be very weak in Canada compared to many parts of the world -- stronger only than Japan -- the third quarter is shaping up to be strong.



