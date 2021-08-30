Canadian mobility trends are back to pre-pandemic levels
The US hasn't fully recovered
National Bank today highlights how sharply Canadian mobility in the retail and recreational sectors have recovered since lockdowns were lifted in Q2.
The pandemic took a different shape in Canada than the US with most waves coming later and governments more willing to institute lockdowns because of a slower vaccine rollout. The upshot is that vaccine takeup has been much higher and the recent wave of delta cases already appears to be flattening (from a low level).
So while Q2 is likely to be very weak in Canada compared to many parts of the world -- stronger only than Japan -- the third quarter is shaping up to be strong.
Combine that with the likelihood of a minority government or a conservative win in the Sept 20 election and flush households due to higher home prices and there's a good reason to sell USD/CAD at 1.26.