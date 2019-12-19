Canadian PM Trudeau has asked the US not to sign any trade deal with China until two Canadians are released

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held in China since last December.

Speaking in a TV interview Trudeau said Canada has asked the Trump administration to use ongoing trade talks with China as leverage in securing the release of the two



"We've said that the United States should not sign a final and complete agreement with China that does not settle the question of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians,"



I doubt Trudeau will have his wish met.















