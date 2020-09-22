Canadian PM Trudeau to address nation Wednesday on coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau s[eecj will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET (which is 2230GMT)

He will speak earlier in the day also, but also in the evening:
  • unnamed officials say Trudeau will address on the measures taken to combat COVID-19 
(cases in Canada are continuing to climb)
  • also expected to summarise government's plans laid out in the throne speech earlier in the day
