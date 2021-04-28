Canadian retail sales and US trade balance kick off Fed day

What's coming up today





It's Fed day and that will mostly keep markets in suspense until the statement release and Powell's press conference.





The Canadian dollar is making a move alongside oil at the moment and it will continue to be in focus at the bottom of the hour when the February retail sales report is released. The consensus is for a 4.0% rebound following the 1.5% contraction in January. Statistics Canada has also been releasing early estimates of future data so we might get a taste of March data.





In the US, we get the March advance goods trade balance. DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach yesterday lamented the high trade deficit and it's sure to remain high in this report. The consensus is for an 88.0B deficit. The US wholesale inventories report is also due out but that's not a market mover.





The Fed statement is out at 1800 GMT and Powell holds a press conference 30 minutes later.

