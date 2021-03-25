Canadian Supreme Court upholds carbon tax in 6-3 vote

Constitutional challenge could have caused a huge headache

At issue was whether the Federal Government had the power to force provinces to implement a carbon tax. In a 6-3 decision, the Canadian Supreme Court agreed with Trudeau's Liberals that they did.

"This matter is critical to our response to an existential threat to human life ... As a result, it passes the threshold test and warrants consideration as a possible matter of national concern," the judgement said.

Canadian politics will be interesting this year. Trudeau has a minority government and will roll out a new budget next month. After that or after the vaccine rollout, he's likely to call an election and try to get a majority.

He's riding fairly high in the polls and a vaccine will help.

The playbook will be for him to say as little as possible during the campaign and then hike taxes after he has a majority, particularly on the wealthy and focusing on capital gains as well. This decision could also give him the power to increase the carbon tax.


