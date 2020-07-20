CanSinoBIO (a coronavirus vaccine contender) says no serious adverse reaction to its vaccine trial

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CanSino Biologics is a Chinese vaccine company, its candidate is Ad5-nCOV

Headline via Bloomberg 

Reuters had a piece overnight on developments, here for more. In Breoif:
  • vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics and China's military research unit
  • appears to be safe
  • induced immune responses in most subjects
  • mid-stage study


