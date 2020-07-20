CanSinoBIO (a coronavirus vaccine contender) says no serious adverse reaction to its vaccine trial Mon 20 Jul 2020 23:35:07 GMT Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News share CanSino Biologics is a Chinese vaccine company, its candidate is Ad5-nCOVHeadline via Bloomberg Reuters had a piece overnight on developments, here for more. In Breoif:vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics and China's military research unitappears to be safeinduced immune responses in most subjectsmid-stage study For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus