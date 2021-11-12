Can't even afford a cup of coffee in the morning anymore

Coffee futures hit a seven-year high





Coffee futures just hit a seven-year high. To be honest, coffee futures are a bit of a joke. There's virtually no connection at all between the price you pay at Starbucks and the price of the underlying commodity -- the markup is phenomenal.





That said, this is another excuse to raise prices, even if we're still at prices below what they were 13 years ago.





What I do find interesting about this chart is that it tracks the global inflationary impulse remarkably well. There was the same kind of inflation scare just before and after the financial crisis.





