Captain Sir Tom Moore has died

WWII veteran passes at the age of 100









WWII Capt. Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after being hospitalized earlier this week with Covid 19.





His family announced his death today by saying:





"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore. We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together." Captain Tom raised £33m for NHS charities when he completed a charity walk of 100 laps of the garden of his daughter's home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire last April. The walk was just before his 100th birthday. The Queen knighted him at Windsor Castle in July.



Rest in peace to a true hero. Thanks for all you did in your life. You did well...