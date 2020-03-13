Carl Icahn: Says biggest position is against commercial mortgages

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Ichan on CNBC

  • US stocks may decline more
  • A lot of companies have over-borrowed
  • There were too many buybacks
  • Says he's buying some stocks at these levels
  • Says biggest position is against commercial mortgages (CMBX 6)
  • He's bought CDS against CMBX "It's like selling life insurance against someone who is headed to the electric chair"
  • He's up to 10% from 2.5% in Occidental Petroleum, says in another country the whole board would have the dignity to quit

