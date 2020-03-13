Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
Carl Icahn: Says biggest position is against commercial mortgages
Ichan on CNBC
- US stocks may decline more
- A lot of companies have over-borrowed
- There were too many buybacks
- Says he's buying some stocks at these levels
- Says biggest position is against commercial mortgages (CMBX 6)
- He's bought CDS against CMBX "It's like selling life insurance against someone who is headed to the electric chair"
- He's up to 10% from 2.5% in Occidental Petroleum, says in another country the whole board would have the dignity to quit
ForexLive
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close