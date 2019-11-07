Carney press conference after BoE remains on hold

Mark Carney





Recent Brexit deal creates a possibility of a pick up in UK growth

World risks slipping into low growth, low inflation but many of these dynamics occurred first in the UK

Both reduced Brexit uncertainty and stronger world economy assumed in BoE forecasts, but neither is assured

Now evidence that households are doing precautionary saving before Brexit

Brexit uncertainties are weighing particularly heavily on business investment

Reduced chance of a no -deal Brexit has pushed up sterling

Brexit agreement reduces risk of no deal significantly

pick up in UK growth likely to be limited by a lack of supply capacity in the economy

New BoE Brexit assumptions assume transition occurs over 3 years vs previous much longer transition.

UK growth in future years is helped by fiscal policy. stronger world and reduced uncertainty.

Fiscal policy is an upside risk to UK Growth outlook

I f downside risks emerge to UK economy there may be a need to provide reinforcements , but this is not pre-committing

As more details of post-Brexit trade talks emerge, BoE will adjust its forecasts.

will do what is necessary to ensure there is an appropriate hand off to my successor

Need to distinguish between Jan 31 Brexit deadline and when new trading arrangements take effect

GBPUSD pushing down towards 1.2800, but that level is holding for now.