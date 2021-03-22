'Catastrophic' floods in Australia's largest population state of NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the impact of several weather fronts has been "catastrophic"

about 18,000 people have been evacuated

an additional 15,000 people that may need to be evacuated

Australia's largest city of Sydney has been hit in the flooding (the centre 'dot' in the pic below). Apart from the impact on people there will be a negative short-term economic impact also. After the Brisbane floods of 2010/11 Australia narrowly avoided an economic recession due to the hit to economic activity.











