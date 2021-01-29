Caterpillar CEO: Sees further improvement in mining fundamentals

Caterpillar a harbinger for construction





The heavy construction company said that they see sequential improvement in operating profit margins.





Their CEO is on the wire saying that:

expects services will return to growth in 2021



that he sees further improvement a mining fundamentals



sees housing boom leading to 2021 sales recovery



China sales helped fuel recovery in the quarter

The comments are bullish on the overall prospects big construction in 2021.



Honeywell CFO is also speaking more positively saying worst is behind us as markets recover.



Shares of Caterpillar are trading up 1.43% in premarket trading



Meanwhile US stocks are off there low levels after the J&J vaccine the news. The futures and out implying

S&P index my 13 points

NASDAQ -50 points

Dow industrial average -144 points

At the start of the New York session, the futures are implying much lower levels:

S&P index is trading down -37 points

NASDAQ index is currently trading down down -134 points

Dow industrial average down $-330



earlier today Caterpillar announced adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.12 vs. estimates of $1.45. Revenues came in at $11.2 billion vs. estimate $10.48 billion.