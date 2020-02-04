Cathay Pacific confirms it will cut 90% of flights to China

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The airline says the total impact will be a reduction of about 30% in capacity

In a letter by the company, Cathay Pacific CEO, Augustus Tang, said that:

"These cuts are temporary for now and driven by the commercial and operational realities at the current time, as well as the projections in short-term demand."
The reduction in operations will be carried out over the next two months and doesn't come at a great time for the airline as they are already under a lot of pressure amid the anti-government protests in Hong Kong since last year.
