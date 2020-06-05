Caution in FX still warranted but staying long EUR/CHF - Credit Agricole

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Can EUR/CHF get to 1.15

Can EUR/CHF get to 1.15

Credit Agricole Research maintains a structural bearish bias on CHF, expressing that via holding a long EUR/CHF position targeting a move towards 1.15.

"While easing lockdown restrictions around the globe should help to trigger further stabilising fundamentals, overall risk sentiment may well continue to improve for now. However, some caution in FX may be warranted with increased speculative long positioning in the likes of the EUR having increased position squaring-related downside risks.

"Nevertheless, we expect crosses such as EUR/CHF to continue to remain well supported as we believe the SNB will remain aggressive on currency intervention," CACIB adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose