CBA Australia PMI manufacturing for October (P) 54.2 vs. 55.4 last month

CBA Australia PMI data for October 2020 (preliminary)

manufacturing PMI 54.2 vs. 55.4 last month. Output falls to 52.3 vs. 53.5 in September (lowest reading since June 2020). New orders fall verse prior month



services PMI 53.8 vs. 50.8 last month. Unemployment rises to 48.4 vs. 45.9 of September. 9 consecutive month of contraction. Prices charged rises verse prior month



Composite PMI 53.6 vs. 51.1 last month. New orders rise to 51.2 vs. 51.1 in September. 2nd consecutive month of expansion. Employment rises vs. prior month.



PMI data declines in manufacturing but services and the composite index see a boost higher.











The AUDUSD has gotten a small boost off of the data. The price currently trading at 0.71184. The pair was at 0.7112 just prior to the report.





The final report will be released on November 1. The reserve Bank of Australia will next meet on November 3.

