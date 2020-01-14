CBI chief economist says UK post-election confidence boost won't be a game changer
Sees the UK economy growing at 1.0% to 1.5% annually in the next few years
The growth forecast is not much different to what the UK economy has been experiencing over the past few quarters but with Brexit uncertainty still prevailing, economic conditions may yet be subdued this year despite the election result.
As such, this could motivate the BOE to take policy action sooner rather than later - especially if economic data continues to show signs of further deterioration down the road.