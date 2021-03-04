CBO: Sees net interest cost on US debt at 8.6% of GDP in 2051 vs 1.4% in 2021

Kicking the can down the road

The CBO is out with some sobering forecasts

projects average deficit of 7.9% of GDP in 2032-2041 and 1.5% in 2042-2051.



Sees US budget deficits average 4.4% of GDP in 2022 to 2031 period vs 10.3% in 2021

projected US public debt to average 202% of GDP in 2051 vs. 102% 2021

US public debt to average 145% of GDP in 2041 and 110% of GDP in 2031



Sees net interest cost on US debt at 8.6% of GDP in 2051 vs. 1.4% and 2021

Those are hefty numbers.