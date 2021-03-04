CBO: Sees net interest cost on US debt at 8.6% of GDP in 2051 vs 1.4% in 2021

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Kicking the can down the road

The CBO is out with some sobering forecasts
  • projects average deficit of 7.9% of GDP in 2032-2041 and 1.5% in 2042-2051.
  • Sees US budget deficits average 4.4% of GDP in 2022 to 2031 period vs 10.3% in 2021
  • projected US public debt to average 202% of GDP in 2051 vs. 102% 2021
  • US public debt to average 145% of GDP in 2041 and 110% of GDP in 2031
  • Sees net interest cost on US debt at 8.6% of GDP in 2051 vs. 1.4% and 2021 
Those are hefty numbers.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose