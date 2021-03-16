CCP has asked Jack Ma to divest media interests

You may recall the canning of Jack Ma's Ant IPO after ran foul of China's leaders.

I suspect he'll be much more quickly cooperative this time around. The Wall Street Journal report:

China's government has asked Alibaba to dispose of its media assets ... according to people familiar with the matter

Alibaba's media presence is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its own powerful propaganda apparatus, the people said.

Alibaba was founded by Jack Ma








