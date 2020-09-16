CDC chief sees vaccine getting to public in Q2 or Q3 2021

That's a bit later

The earlier headline about the entire US being vaccinated by April led to a boost in risk assets. This is 'getting to the public' then.





I'm a believer in under-promising and over-delivering so I think all this talk is setting public health officials up for trouble. I understand the temptation and desire for forecasts though.





In any case, a light at the end of the tunnel is great news. There are all kinds of vaccine trials going on and I'm sure bad news would have leaked so far. The Russian and Chinese vaccines don't seem to be causing adverse effects either.





So the only real downside here is that the vaccines only work for a short time. Even then, getting a shot every year wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

