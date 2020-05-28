CDC count puts US coronavirus death toll above 100,000

Johns Hopkins count got wide coverage earlier today





The CDC reports 1415 new US coronavirus cases yesterday to bring the total to 100,446 deaths. The also report 19,680 new cases.





The deaths reported today are the highest since May 20.







Now that the reopening is in full swing, we may start to see a renewed focus in the market on new cases. You have better weather -- which might not even be a factor -- competing with more social interaction.





At the moment, the market appears to be pricing in a very low probability of a second wave, or at least of a second shutdown.





