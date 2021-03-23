CDC Covid cases rise to 55,902 vs. 39,466

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Deaths increase to 986 from 479

The CDC Covid statistics for the day in the US are showing:
  • cases 55,902 vs. 39,400 yesterday
  • Deaths 986 vs. 479 yesterday
  • fully vaccinated 45.534 million vs. 44.91 million yesterday
in other Covid news
  • UK reported 5379 or Covid cases vs. 5342 yesterday. 112 new Covid deaths vs 17 previously. 
  • Italy reported 18,765 new Covid cases vs. 13,846 yesterday. Deaths 551 vs. 386 yesterday
  • Germany expects to get 15.3 million vaccine doses in April
  • Norway announced that it has tightened Covid 19 restrictions due to higher infections
  • France reports 14,678 new Covid cases vs. 15,792 previous day
  • UK's Johnson: vaccines are an international operation.  Will continue to work with EU on vaccine rollout.  Don't believe in vaccine blockades

