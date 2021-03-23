CDC Covid cases rise to 55,902 vs. 39,466
Deaths increase to 986 from 479
The CDC Covid statistics for the day in the US are showing:
- cases 55,902 vs. 39,400 yesterday
- Deaths 986 vs. 479 yesterday
- fully vaccinated 45.534 million vs. 44.91 million yesterday
in other Covid news
- UK reported 5379 or Covid cases vs. 5342 yesterday. 112 new Covid deaths vs 17 previously.
- Italy reported 18,765 new Covid cases vs. 13,846 yesterday. Deaths 551 vs. 386 yesterday
- Germany expects to get 15.3 million vaccine doses in April
- Norway announced that it has tightened Covid 19 restrictions due to higher infections
- France reports 14,678 new Covid cases vs. 15,792 previous day
- UK's Johnson: vaccines are an international operation. Will continue to work with EU on vaccine rollout. Don't believe in vaccine blockades