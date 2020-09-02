CDC has asked states to prepare for a possible Covid vaccine by late October/early November

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

New York Times reports

The CDC is as the US states to prepare for a possible Covid vaccine by late October/early November.

Over the past week, Dr.Fauci and Dr. Stephen Hahn (who heads the FDA), has said that a vaccine could be available for certain groups or 4 clinical trials have been completed.

Public health experts agree that agencies at all levels of government should urgently prepare for what will eventually be a vast, complex effort to vaccinate hundreds of millions of Americans. 

For the full article CLICK HERE.

