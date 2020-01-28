CDC holds press conference: At this point Americans should not worry although it is a very serious public health threat

HHS Sec. Azar hold coronavirus briefing

  • We are still determining the real spread of the disease
  • There are no new US coronavirus the cases (remains at 5)
  • We are still working to understand the incubation period.
  • We don't know if there is asymptomatic transmission
  • Urging China to be more cooperative and transparent
  • CDC issue that level 3 travel alert to China. The issues a level 4 advisory for travelers to Wuhan
  • US expense coronavirus screening to 20 airports, up from 5 
  • early cases are often the most severe
The NASDAQ index was trading at 9249 at the start of the press conference.  The S&P index was trading around 3274.
