CDC holds press conference: At this point Americans should not worry although it is a very serious public health threat

HHS Sec. Azar hold coronavirus briefing

We are still determining the real spread of the disease



There are no new US coronavirus the cases (remains at 5)

We are still working to understand the incubation period.

We don't know if there is asymptomatic transmission



Urging China to be more cooperative and transparent



CDC issue that level 3 travel alert to China. The issues a level 4 advisory for travelers to Wuhan

US expense coronavirus screening to 20 airports, up from 5



early cases are often the most severe

The NASDAQ index was trading at 9249 at the start of the press conference. The S&P index was trading around 3274.