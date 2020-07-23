CDC new cases in the US total 70,106 yesterday

CDC statistics for today

new cases total 70,106



total cases now 3,952,273



new deaths 1078



total deaths 142,755



below is a look of the daily reported Covid cases and deaths as per Johns Hopkins. The Covid cases have been accelerated. The deaths have been hedging higher but not near the levels from earlier in the year when deaths reached as high as 2500+. With the rising cases, all eyes will be on the trajectory of the deaths. However, as hospitals and patient care, as therapeutics get better and the demographics of those being diagnosed with Covid tilt more toward younger people, the hope is that the death toll does not approach the earlier highs despite the sharp increase in cases.









