CDC: Omicron case was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms

The omicron patient was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

The individual is a travelers from So Africa on November 22.

The individual is self quarantining and those in contact have not contacted the virus

The individual had mild symptoms

The indivdual was fully vaccinated.

The person did not have a booster shot yet

The travel ban is a temporary measure.

Will know more about transmisability in 2-2.5 weeks

We may not need a variance specific boost

The molecular profile suggests it might be more than transmissible and might evade vaccine protection



The US stocks have rebounded off low levels. The Nasdaq is up 40 points now after trading down -28.60 points at the lows.