CDC: Omicron case was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms
The 1st Omicron case in the US
The CDC/Dr. Fauci has added that
- The individual is a travelers from So Africa on November 22.
- The individual is self quarantining and those in contact have not contacted the virus
- The person did not have a booster shot yet
- The travel ban is a temporary measure.
- Will know more about transmisability in 2-2.5 weeks
- We may not need a variance specific boost
- The molecular profile suggests it might be more than transmissible and might evade vaccine protection
