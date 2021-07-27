CDC recommends all kids in school wear masks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest CDC guidance

This has been rumored all day and the details are out now:

"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of Delta and protect others"
It's tough to quantify if this had any effect on sentiment. I'd argue it's a small remainder that we're not getting back to 'normal' as quickly as hoped but I don't think this was a driver for today's equity worries.

Along those lines though, stocks have pared back a big chunk of losses with the S&P 500 up to 4396 from a low of 4372.

