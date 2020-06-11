CDC reports 20,486 new coronavirus cases

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

CDC reports coronavirus statistics for the day

  • new cases increase by 20,486 vs. 17,376 yesterday
  • total cases reach 1,994,283 vs. 1,973,797 in the previous report
  • new deaths up 834 vs. 1208 yesterday
  • Total deaths reach 112,967 vs. 112,133 in the previous report
